Scattered t-storms through Friday; a sunny, pleasant weekend ahead

We are still tracking a couple of relatively weak systems that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of our region later today and tonight, and again Thursday night into Friday. The threat for severe weather is low; however, one or two storms could produce marginally severe hail and/or straight-line wind gusts. After that, we are looking forward to a very nice weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Our long-range data is suggesting that we may be heading into an extended period of hot, dry weather by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon into this evening. Rain chances are a bit higher across central Minnesota and decrease as you go south. Scattered thunderstorms will end overnight, with areas of patchy fog developing toward morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly warmer, and more humid, with highs in the low 80s. Another system will bring another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

The threat of severe weather with both of these systems is low; however, there could be one or two localized and marginally severe thunderstorms. The greatest threat will be straight-line wind gusts and large hail. While widespread, heavy rainfall is not expected, some locations could get a quarter to a half inch or more of rain. Rain amounts will be limited to areas impacted by individual thunderstorms.

We will get a break from the active weather just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be perfect for any outdoor plans that you might have. Both days will be mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Of course, it is summertime, and a random, isolated late afternoon or evening thundershower is possible. That said, anything that develops won’t be a big deal and won’t stick around for long.

Rain chances will be limited through the weekend and into next week. In fact, our long-range forecast model data is suggesting that we may be heading into an extended period of hot, dry weather that could carry us into the last half of July. Stay tuned… The First Alert Weather Team will be closely monitoring rain chances as we head into the warmest part of summer.

