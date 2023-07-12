Your Photos
Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 at New York park

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Police on Tuesday were hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded park, wounding four people including two young children, authorities said.

Two masked men dressed all in black rode a scooter to St. James Park in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx shortly before 6 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.

The passenger got off the scooter and opened fire into a crowd before the men drove off, Chell said.

Two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were each shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, Chell said.

“Everyone is doing well and will recover from their injuries,” he said.

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack, he said.

Last week, a gunman on a scooter killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in a series of six apparently random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens, police said.

Thomas Abreau, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested following Saturday’s attacks and has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said they seized the scooter and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

