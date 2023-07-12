Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter takes down Belle Plaine in a evening Town Ball clash

St. Peter came up with the win 4-3 after a Sowder walked it off with a sac fly.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the Town Ball regular season nears its end, the St. Peter Saints host the Belle Plaine Tigers in an evening matchup at Veteran’s Field.

The majority of the game was a pitchers duel, with no hits allowed until the bottom of the third.

In the end, St. Peter came up with the win 4-3 after a Sowder walked it off with a sac fly.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

FILE - Student athletes that are entering grades 7-12, during the 2023–2024 school year, will...
MCHS offering sports screenings to student athletes across southern Minnesota
The St. Peter Saints townball team falls to Arlington at home on Jul. 9, 2023.
TOWNBALL: St. Peter unable to retain lead in loss Arlington
The Mankato Moondogs battle the Willmar Stingers at ISG Field on Jul. 9, 2023.
Moondogs come up short in loss to Stingers
The Mankato Moondogs battle the Willmar Stingers at ISG Field on Jul. 8, 2023.
Moondogs score late to secure win against the Stingers