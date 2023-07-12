St. Peter takes down Belle Plaine in a evening Town Ball clash
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the Town Ball regular season nears its end, the St. Peter Saints host the Belle Plaine Tigers in an evening matchup at Veteran’s Field.
The majority of the game was a pitchers duel, with no hits allowed until the bottom of the third.
In the end, St. Peter came up with the win 4-3 after a Sowder walked it off with a sac fly.
