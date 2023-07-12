Storm chances continue ahead of pleasant weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off over the next few days before quieter and more pleasant weather moves in for the upcoming weekend.

Today will start off on the cloudy and stormy side with showers and thunderstorms. A few morning thunderstorms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail likely. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly start to fizzle out through the late morning and early afternoon hours leaving behind gradual clearing for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Despite gradual clearing throughout the day, isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible mainly through the evening and overnight hours. Skies tonight will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible along with areas of patchy fog as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny throughout the day. Despite some sunshine expected, more showers and thunderstorms are likely through the late afternoon hours, continuing on and off into the overnight hours. Temperatures through the afternoon will hover in the low to mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will start off rather isolated through the mid to late afternoon hours before becoming more scattered through the late evening and into the overnight hours. Thursday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mixed in. Temperatures by Friday afternoon will hover in the low to mid-80s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will be rather quiet and more pleasant with plenty of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through the weekend with pleasant winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph. Both Saturday night and Sunday night will remain rather quiet with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by the following morning.

Next week is looking to remain on the quiet side with mainly isolated rain chances possible as of right now. Temperatures starting the week off on Monday will hover in the upper-70s before reaching the low-80s by Tuesday and the mid to upper-80s by Wednesday. Temperatures will the remain warmer in the mid to upper-80s through the end of the week into next weekend. Skies throughout next week will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph. Overnight conditions will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by the following mornings.

