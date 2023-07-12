Your Photos
Taking care of your hair with Northside Hair Co.

Destani with Northside Hair Co. is in to show how to test your hair porosity, which will give you the information you need when it comes to moisturizing your ha
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Making sure your hair is healthy can be tricky, especially when you don’t know your hair type. Destani with Northside Hair Co. is in to show how to test your hair porosity, which will give you the information you need when it comes to moisturizing your hair. She also shows off some of the moisturizing products they offer.

Northside Hair Co. is located at 316 Cross St, North Mankato.

