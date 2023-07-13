Mankato Christian Academy to hold open house
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new high school opens in the Mankato this Fall and today is your chance to get a first look.
Mankato Christian Academy will hold an open house for prospective students and parents tonight from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
The school teaches students in grades 9-12 with Christian-based curriculum.
Mankato Christian Academy is located at 709 South Broad Street in Mankato.
