Mankato Christian Academy to hold open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new high school opens in the Mankato this Fall and today is your chance to get a first look.

Mankato Christian Academy will hold an open house for prospective students and parents tonight from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The school teaches students in grades 9-12 with Christian-based curriculum.

Mankato Christian Academy is located at 709 South Broad Street in Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.