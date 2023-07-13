Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN Dept. of Revenue turns 50

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has hit a major milestone.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue has hit a major milestone.(Minnesota Dept. of Revenue (Facebook))
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Revenue has hit a major milestone.

July marks 50 years since the former Minnesota Dept. of Taxation converted to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

In 1907, the Minnesota Tax Commission replaced the State Board of Equalization and was headed by a three-member committee appointed by the governor.

In 1939, a shake-up in the state government changed the Minnesota Tax Commission to the Minnesota Dept. of Taxation.

It was an agency led by a single commissioner assigned by the governor.

After a 1973 legislative session, the agency’s name was changed to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

“This agency has a long history of funding the priorities of the state of Minnesota,” said Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. “From protecting our natural resources, to providing educational opportunities for students, to building the infrastructure that has allowed Minnesota’s economy to grow and thrive; the work done by dedicated employees of this agency over the years has made a positive impact on generations of Minnesotans.”

As tax needs evolved, so did the Minnesota agency.

The agency has evolved from administering a handful of assessments and taxes in the early 20th Century, to receiving more than 6 million payments, issuing approximately 3.5 million tax refunds, and collecting more than $33 billion in tax revenue in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

Mankato Christian Academy will hold an open house for prospective students and parents tonight...
Mankato Christian Academy to hold open house
FILE -- The event will be held on Thurs., July 13, and will highlight some recently announced...
Lt. Gov. Flanagan to make appearance at workplace development program
Self-guided tours for the newly renovated park will run from 3-6 p.m., where residents will be...
Thomas Park re-opening; public invited to self-guided tours
Thomas Park re-opening; public invited to self-guided tours