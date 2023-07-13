Your Photos
One dead in northwest Iowa house fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILFORD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters discovered a deceased female when responding to a house fire in Milford, Iowa, Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 7:23 a.m. at 1007 L Ave. A neighbor reported smoke coming from the home.

The Milford Fire Department requested help from the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department before leaving the station. 

On arrival, the home had smoke leaking from multiple locations. 

Authorities report that the fire was in the living room. While the fire was being extinguished, responders discovered a deceased female in the living room. 

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. 

The Milford Fire Department was assisted by the Milford Police Department, The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department, Milford Utilities, Black Hills Energy, Dickinson County Emergency Management, and the Dickinson County Communications Center.

