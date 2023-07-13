Your Photos
Scattered strong storms tonight; a sunny, pleasant weekend ahead

Large hail possible with storms tonight
KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We are tracking a system that could bring a couple of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to our region tonight into early Friday. The main severe threat will be large hail, with a few marginally severe wind gusts possible. With this type of meteorological setup, the threat of tornadoes is very low, but we will be watching storms closely just in case. This will be our last shot at rain for quite a while. Storms will exit the region from west to east on Friday, just in time for a sunny, pleasant weekend. Temperatures will climb next week as we head into an extended warm, dry pattern that could last for a week or more.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and a bit humid, with high temps in the low 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop across eastern South Dakota late this afternoon and move eastward across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through the evening and overnight. The main severe threat will be large hail, with the possibility of marginally severe wind gusts of 50+ mph. The tornado threat is very low; however, we will be watching storms closely just in case something develops. Scattered thunderstorms will end from west to east on Friday. Rain will be limited to areas impacted by individual thunderstorms. Those places could get a quick half inch or more of rainfall. This will be our last shot at significant precipitation for at least a week, possibly longer.

After this system exits on Friday, we are looking forward to sunny, slightly cooler, less humid weather that will carry us through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. A typical summertime pop-up thundershower is possible at some point this weekend, but anything that develops will be isolated and won’t last long.

As I mentioned earlier, rain chances are looking pretty bleak after Friday. We are heading into an extended period of warm, dry weather that will last through at least next week and possibly longer. Our coolest day on the 10 Day Forecast is Monday. After that, temperatures will climb, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by late next week.

