S.S. Boutique offers free clothes to those in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jamie Spade is in with the S.S. Boutique. They are a non-profit organization, dedicated to offering two weeks of gently used clothing to people in need.

Anyone who is in need of their services can either visit their warehouse, send them an email, or find them on Facebook.

S.S. Boutique is located at 110 N 5th St, Door F7, Mankato. Their email is ssboutiquemn@gmail.com.

