Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Thomas Park re-opening; public invited to self-guided tours

Self-guided tours for the newly renovated park will run from 3-6 p.m., where residents will be...
Self-guided tours for the newly renovated park will run from 3-6 p.m., where residents will be able to look over the new natural grass and synthetic turf softball fields, concession stands and batting cages.(City of Mankato)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is celebrating the grand reopening of one of its parks.

Thomas Park has been under renovation since August of last year.

On July 25, the public is invited to see all the new features and amenities.

Self-guided tours run from 3-6 p.m.

Residents will be able to look over the new natural grass and synthetic turf softball fields, concession stands and batting cages.

The city engaged with the community, Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) and Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association to figure out what improvements were needed for the park.

The Thomas Park reconstruction project cost around $6 million.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

On and off thunderstorm chances continue ahead of pleasant and sunny weekend in the works.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-13-2023
The Mankato MoonDogs battle the Bismarck Larks at home on Jul. 12, 2023.
Mankato sweeps Bismarck in doubleheader
Gypsy moth caterpillar (larva).
Low-flying planes to spray treament for spongy moths
If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health or a suicidal crisis, please don’t...
Over a year of the 988 suicide and crisis line, nearly 36,000 calls in MN