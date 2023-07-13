Thomas Park re-opening; public invited to self-guided tours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is celebrating the grand reopening of one of its parks.

Thomas Park has been under renovation since August of last year.

On July 25, the public is invited to see all the new features and amenities.

Self-guided tours run from 3-6 p.m.

Residents will be able to look over the new natural grass and synthetic turf softball fields, concession stands and batting cages.

The city engaged with the community, Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) and Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association to figure out what improvements were needed for the park.

The Thomas Park reconstruction project cost around $6 million.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.