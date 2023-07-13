Thunderstorm chances continue ahead of pleasant, sunny weekend

Your Photos
On and off thunderstorm chances continue ahead of pleasant and sunny weekend in the works.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thunderstorm chances return late Thursday night and again Friday evening ahead of a pleasant and sunny weekend.

Today will start off warm and humid with patchy morning fog leading to reduced visibility around the area. As the sun rises, fog will gradually dissipate leading to sunny but warm and humid conditions through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s with a light breeze up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times as humidity sticks around through the day. Tonight will gradually become mostly cloudy which means we are unlikely to see the northern lights display due to incoming showers and thunderstorms, which, are projected to move into the area between 10 and 11 pm tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with partly cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny as early morning showers and thunderstorms clear out of the area before 7 am. This will likely lead to more humid conditions through the afternoon as skies become mostly sunny and temperatures rise into the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Friday afternoon and evening we have a chance for a few pop-up isolated thunderstorms before they become more scattered through the late evening hours. Chances for thunderstorms will remain on the lower side before fizzling out overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Rain totals for Thursday and Friday will likely range between a quarter of an inch and half an inch for most of the area. Some areas locally may see closer to three quarters of an inch possible depending on where the thunderstorms move through.

Saturday and Sunday will be rather pleasant with a light breeze in the area. We are looking at mostly sunny skies, less humidity and pleasant temperatures hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s. Winds will increase up to 20 mph with occasional gusts reaching between 25 and 30 mph at times. Both Saturday and Sunday nights will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Pleasant temperatures and conditions will stick around through Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon hours ahead of afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms returning to the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out despite a few lingering thunderstorms possible overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy with morning showers and thunderstorms possible around the area. By the afternoon hours we should see partly cloudy skies and less rain chances in the forecast as temperatures rise into the mid-80s with winds reaching up to20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Thursday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday of next week into next weekend will be on the more quiet side with mostly sunny skies, temperatures rising into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours and light winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Both nights will likely remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by the following morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

