United Way Women with Heart luncheon August 2

By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way’s upcoming Women with Heart Luncheon will be hosted at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. It will focus on the topic of “going upstream” for prevention and community action to create change.

Presented by Pioneer Bank, this year’s event features keynote speaker Nancy Fitzsimons, PhD, MSW, LISW, of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Social Work. Dr. Fitzsimons will present on the topic of “Going Upstream: Prevention, Connection, Action, Hope.” The upstream concept within the social determinants of health focuses on wider-scope prevention rather than addressing individual problems as they happen.

The event includes lunch, door prizes and powerful discussion as women unite to make a difference. Several hundred women are already registered. This year’s Women with Heart event chair is Debbie Ogren of Integrity Real Estate Group at True Real Estate.

Tickets are available now for the annual luncheon taking place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

Individual tickets are $40 and a table of 8 is table of 8 $300. Call United Way at 507-345-4551 or register online at www.mankatounitedway.org/women-heart.

