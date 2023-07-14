Your Photos
City of New Ulm to close Minnesota St. for utility and roadway reconstruction

FILE — New Ulm, Minnesota, is one of the communities that’s been hit particularly hard the last...
FILE — New Ulm, Minnesota, is one of the communities that's been hit particularly hard the last few years with over-flowing rivers and flooded streets.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists in New Ulm may need to make alternate travel arrangements, starting off the work week, on Monday.

Street crews will be conducting utility and roadway reconstruction on Minnesota Street.

The specific area under construction is 7th North Street to 9th North Street.

During this time, the road will be closed.

