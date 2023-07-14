City of North Mankato invites community’s input for Lookout Drive area plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is inviting community members to comment on the lookout drive area plan. The Lookout Drive corridor study is the focus of this area plan.

The plan will determine a lot for citizens such as traffic and the future for housing and businesses.

“The area plan provides a shared vision, so we’ve done plenty of community outreach to understand what the citizens want to see in terms of housing, economic development, different types of businesses,” said City Planner, Matt Lassonde.

There will be a virtual open house for community members who would like their voice to be heard on this topic. This will be held July 19 through Aug. 2. The virtual open house link will be on the North Mankato website.

