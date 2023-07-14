Clay County Fair seeking blue ribbon produce entries

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - The Clay County Fair is looking for a few good gardeners!

Blue ribbon submissions are being accepted for the Fields and Gardens Department, at the 2023 Clay County Fair.

The event is from Sept. 9-17

As one of the Fair’s original competitive categories, Fields and Gardens is expected to have another successful year of showing.

While it’s her first time as superintendent for the event, there’s nothing green about Hillary Stevenson.

She plans to continue the usual traditions of the event, while also growing to it by adding other divisions in the future, including heirloom vegetables; something the Fair hasn’t seen before.

The Fields and Gardens Department will once again hold the Largest Pumpkin Contest. In addition, there is the Best Corn Contest, where exhibitors can submit their best ten ears of corn to be judged.

In addition to the vegetable portion, there are several classes of fruit, including--but not limited to--grapes, plums, raspberries, and strawberries.

The highlight of the fruit classes, however, is usually the apple division, where the exhibitor with the best tray of five apples will take home top prize.

Entries are not limited to just fruits and vegetables.

Activities that show off exhibitors’ creative sides, and are for all ages, include the garden scarecrow/yard people contest, decorative corn with husks, and birdhouse gourds.

Entries are open to anyone from any county or state.

For more information about the event, or about rules and regulations for submissions, exhibitors can look at the handbook online or pick one up at the Fair Administrative Offices.

Pre-registration, which is encouraged for exhibitors, can be completed online, by mail, or in-person by Aug. 21.

Those who do not pre-register can do so when entries are accepted at the Fields and Gardens Building on Wed., Sept. 6, from 5-8 p.m. and Thurs., Sept. 7, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Judging is scheduled for Fri., Sept. 8.

