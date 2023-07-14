Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Clay County Fair seeking blue ribbon produce entries

FILE -- The Clay County Fair in Spencer, IA, is looking for a few good gardeners! Blue ribbon...
FILE -- The Clay County Fair in Spencer, IA, is looking for a few good gardeners! Blue ribbon submissions are being accepted for the Fields and Gardens Department, at the 2023 Clay County Fair.(KTIV)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - The Clay County Fair is looking for a few good gardeners!

Blue ribbon submissions are being accepted for the Fields and Gardens Department, at the 2023 Clay County Fair.

The event is from Sept. 9-17

As one of the Fair’s original competitive categories, Fields and Gardens is expected to have another successful year of showing.

While it’s her first time as superintendent for the event, there’s nothing green about Hillary Stevenson.

She plans to continue the usual traditions of the event, while also growing to it by adding other divisions in the future, including heirloom vegetables; something the Fair hasn’t seen before.

The Fields and Gardens Department will once again hold the Largest Pumpkin Contest. In addition, there is the Best Corn Contest, where exhibitors can submit their best ten ears of corn to be judged.

In addition to the vegetable portion, there are several classes of fruit, including--but not limited to--grapes, plums, raspberries, and strawberries.

The highlight of the fruit classes, however, is usually the apple division, where the exhibitor with the best tray of five apples will take home top prize.

Entries are not limited to just fruits and vegetables.

Activities that show off exhibitors’ creative sides, and are for all ages, include the garden scarecrow/yard people contest, decorative corn with husks, and birdhouse gourds.

Entries are open to anyone from any county or state.

For more information about the event, or about rules and regulations for submissions, exhibitors can look at the handbook online or pick one up at the Fair Administrative Offices.

Pre-registration, which is encouraged for exhibitors, can be completed online, by mail, or in-person by Aug. 21.

Those who do not pre-register can do so when entries are accepted at the Fields and Gardens Building on Wed., Sept. 6, from 5-8 p.m. and Thurs., Sept. 7, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Judging is scheduled for Fri., Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

Wildfire smoke to return leading to reduced air quality heading into the weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-14-2023
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 10pm Weathercast
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota has passed a new law restoring voting rights for people who are not currently...
Voting rights restored for Minnesota felons