Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident Thursday after a car struck multiple mobile homes.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of 23rd Street NW at 12:32 p.m.

A woman thought her car was in reverse but it was actually in drive. She ran over a gas meter and struck multiple mobile homes.

There were no reported injuries on scene.

The total approximate damage is $15,000.

MN Energy responded, turned off the gas, and conducted safety inspections.

