Dry and pleasant; smoke, air quality concerns this weekend

By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
It is going to be a cooler, comfortable weekend, but we are also going to be inundated with more smoke from wildfires in Canada. Typically, that smoke would stay elevated, but a cold front will move across Minnesota tonight into Saturday, and sinking air associated with the front will bring some of that smoke down to the surface. That will create air quality issues through at least Saturday, possibly into Sunday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for all of Minnesota through Saturday. Other than the smoke, the weekend will be quite pleasant, with lower humidity and slightly cooler high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. After the weekend, we will be heading into an extended period of dry, warm weather that will last through next week and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. The risk of severe weather is low, but storms could produce locally heavy rain and lightning. It will be warm and muggy, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but smoky/hazy. Slightly cooler temps and lower humidity will lead to a fairly comfortable day. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible by mid to late afternoon, but most places will stay dry. Anything that does develop will be very isolated and won’t last long. Sunday will be mostly sunny and less hazy, with high temps in the upper 70s.

Monday is the coolest day on the 10 Day Forecast, with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. After Monday, temperatures will climb, with high temps in the mid 80s likely through most of next week. Temperatures will be warmer to the west, with upper 80s to low 90s possible in the Marshall, Windom, Pipestone area. While we will likely see a few scattered showers, possibly even an isolated thunderstorm, sometime in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe, the majority of next week will be rain-free. Unfortunately, that trend could continue through next weekend and beyond.

Have a great weekend!

