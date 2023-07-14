Fairmont Opera House announces upcoming presentation of ‘The Sound of Music’

Your Photos
Audiences will soon be alive with “The Sound of Music," as The Fairmont Opera House and Fairmont Area Community Theater announced their upcoming production of the iconic classic musical.(Fairmont Opera House, Inc (Facebook))
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Audiences will soon be alive with “The Sound of Music.”

The Fairmont Opera House and Fairmont Area Community Theater announced their upcoming production of iconic classic, “The Sound of Music.”

Directed by Sara Gudahl, an English teacher at Fairmont High School, this production of “The Sound of Music” will honor the show’s legacy with its distinctive set designs, vibrant costumes, and a live orchestra that will bring the timeless score to life.

The Opera House’s production will run from:

  • July 20-22 and 27-29 at 7 p.m.
  • July 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” has won critical acclaim and the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

The inspirational story depicted in both the musical and film productions is based on actual events from the memoir of Maria Augusta von Trapp; it follows an aspiring nun serving as governess to the seven children of the intimidating father Captain von Trapp, bringing, well, the sound of music (and joy!) to the household.

Set against pre-World War II Austria, the production is filled with memorable songs such as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and, of course, its signature title song.

Tickets for “The Sound of Music” are now available for purchase by going online and visiting the Fairmont Opera House.

Due to the expected high demand, purchasing tickets ahead of the show is highly encouraged.

