Fire in North Mankato apartment building displaces families

By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Dept. answered the call to a fire at a North Mankato apartment building,

According to a release from the fire department, on Thurs., July 13, at 2:17 p.m. the North Mankato Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment at Village Court Apartment Complex, found at 1606 Hoover Dr.

The first units to arrive at the apartment found the hallways and other areas of the apartment filled with smoke.

Two residents in an adjoining third-floor apartment were unable to exit the building on their own because of the smoke but were eventually helped down from their balcony via ladders provided by firefighters.

The fire was put out and the smoke in the building was evacuated.

Other apartment units were investigated by the firefighters. North Mankato Police and MAYO Ambulance also helped.

As a result of the fire, tenants from 12 units have been temporarily displaced due to smoke and water damage. In addition, the property managers and the American Red Cross are coordinating needed emergency aid and resources for those who are displaced.

While there were no injuries sustained, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

