MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, but there’s a place in Madelia that celebrates ice cream all year round. Hope and Faith Floral and Gifts has ice cream too!

Hope and Faith Floral and Gifts is located at 23 West Main Street in Madelia. You can check out their Facebook page for National Ice Cream Day specials.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.