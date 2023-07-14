MAPS School Board work session to be held on July 19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School may be out for the summer, but members of Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) board will be back in session.

According to a release from MAPS, the school board will hold a work session Wed., July 19, at 4 p.m.

The session will be held in the Minnesota Valley Room at the Intergovernmental Center, located at 10 Civic Center Plaza.

Topics will include the curriculum-challenging appeal process as well as reviewing the results of a community survey that was conducted in June, about a possible November 2023 referendum.

For more information contact staff at 507-387-1868.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.