MAPS School Board work session to be held on July 19
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School may be out for the summer, but members of Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) board will be back in session.
According to a release from MAPS, the school board will hold a work session Wed., July 19, at 4 p.m.
The session will be held in the Minnesota Valley Room at the Intergovernmental Center, located at 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Topics will include the curriculum-challenging appeal process as well as reviewing the results of a community survey that was conducted in June, about a possible November 2023 referendum.
For more information contact staff at 507-387-1868.
