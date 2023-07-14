Missing Rochester man: Wade Gordon Jr.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Wade Gordon Jr., age 39. He left his residence July 6 in Rochester with some belongings and traveled to his place of employment in Byron.

Video shows him leaving his place of employment July 7 around 1:27 a.m. on foot and walked eastbound on NW Voll Drive, leaving his vehicle behind. Investigators believe he left without his cell phone because he has not had contact with family or friends since.

Family and authorities are concerned for his wellbeing as this is not normal behavior for him. Investigators are encouraging residents in the area to check their residential cameras.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Wade Gordon Jr., age 39, please contact the Rochester Law Enforcement Center at 507-328-6800.

