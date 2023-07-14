Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Red Cross aids residents after North Mankato apartment fire

The group partnered with Jimmy Johns and Comfort Inn Suites to provide food and temporary housing to those that need it.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Red Cross is stepping in to help residents after fire damages a North Mankato apartment building.

The fire broke out just after 2:15 yesterday on the third floor of the Village Court Apartment Complex on Hoover Drive. 12 units in the building were impacted and as a result, the American Red Cross took part in helping the people affected by the fire.

The group partnered with Jimmy Johns and Comfort Inn Suites to provide food and temporary housing to those that need it.

“An emergency like this could happen to anyone of us at any given time. And so it’s so comforting to know that one that there’s an organization and other organizations that are out there to assist people and that there are volunteers who are giving of their time and their heart. To help those in need, is is so rewarding,” said Executive director of the Southwest Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross, Leah Pockrandt.

The Red Cross also offered financial assistance to the displaced tenants.

The organization says they’re committed to helping the residents until they have their own plans in place.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

Grant money given to 35 communities to manage Emerald Ash Borer
The plan will determine a lot for citizens such as traffic and the future for housing and...
City of North Mankato invites community’s input for Lookout Drive area plan
The sale began today and resumes tomorrow 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those that are interested in...
School Sisters of Notre Dame host moving sale
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast