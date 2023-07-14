Red Cross aids residents after North Mankato apartment fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Red Cross is stepping in to help residents after fire damages a North Mankato apartment building.

The fire broke out just after 2:15 yesterday on the third floor of the Village Court Apartment Complex on Hoover Drive. 12 units in the building were impacted and as a result, the American Red Cross took part in helping the people affected by the fire.

The group partnered with Jimmy Johns and Comfort Inn Suites to provide food and temporary housing to those that need it.

“An emergency like this could happen to anyone of us at any given time. And so it’s so comforting to know that one that there’s an organization and other organizations that are out there to assist people and that there are volunteers who are giving of their time and their heart. To help those in need, is is so rewarding,” said Executive director of the Southwest Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross, Leah Pockrandt.

The Red Cross also offered financial assistance to the displaced tenants.

The organization says they’re committed to helping the residents until they have their own plans in place.

