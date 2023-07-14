Your Photos
School Sisters of Notre Dame host moving sale

The sale began today and resumes tomorrow 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those that are interested in attending the moving sale tomorrow, bring cash because digital payme
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sisters of Notre Dame are officially leaving Good Counsel Drive, but before they leave, they wanted to host a moving sale.

“I don’t even have words. It’s been a wonderful experience to get to know the sisters and to work with these really amazing unique items,” said Volunteer, Lynda Goette.

The moving sale included art, artifacts from places like Africa and Japan, religious items, decor and much more.

“We’ve been gifted with all kinds of art, some of it, as I said before, our own some that. Have been given to. Us, especially the religious art we’re, I think, really grateful that we can share that with others who have the same kind of interest,” said Campus Administrator, Mary Kay Gosch.

Goette recalls how she got started in volunteering with the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

“Yes, I came to the campus for the first time last year when they had a large sale. While the sisters were still here, and when I met them and saw I just fell in. Love and. So I started coming back to the sales when they had them early on and I just offered my help and they accepted,” said Goette.

Gosch shares how she feels about the support that has been received since the sisters have been on Good Counsel.

“It’s overwhelming to daily feel people’s care and concern people wanting good counsel feel to go on in. To prosperity as the hills been a welcoming place. It’s been a peaceful place for people and. That’s really what you would hope people can take away from this and I have gained. More than I’ll ever have given,” said Gosch.

The sale began today and resumes tomorrow 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those that are interested in attending the moving sale tomorrow, bring cash because digital payments, debit and credit cards are not accepted.

