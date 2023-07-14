Smoky skies, reduced air quality returns to area

Wildfire smoke from Canada is projected to return to the area leading to smoky skies and reduced air quality heading into the weekend.

Today will teeter between mostly sunny and partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some morning showers and thunderstorms for areas mainly south of Mankato into northern Iowa. Showers and thunderstorms are projected to be rather light with a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible before fizzling out through the late morning and early afternoon hours. As winds gradually shift throughout the morning, an air quality alert will go into effect at 8 am for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke returning. This will lead to smoky/hazy skies through the remainder of the day with pockets of sunshine mixed in as temperatures hover in the mid-80s with light winds up to 10 mph. The air quality alert will remain in effect through tonight as wildfire smoke sticks around and temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning. Air quality throughout the day and night is projected to hover in the unhealthy for some range, which, typically affects those with heart and lung disease (this includes upper respiratory illnesses like asthma), older adults, younger children, pregnant women, and those with COPD. These groups of people should take precautions such as limiting their time outside. Those who are considered extra sensitive to wildfire smoke should remain indoors at all costs if possible.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but hazy due to wildfire smoke lingering in the area. Due to the wildfire smoke projected to linger in the area, the air quality alert will remain in effect until 3 pm in the afternoon. Air quality is projected to remain in the unhealthy for some zone through the morning and afternoon before we start to notice gradual improvements heading into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the low-80s through the day with a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Saturday night will remain mostly clear with those gradual improvements in air quality as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday is projected to be mostly sunny and breezy with improved air quality across the area. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds increase up to 20 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue to be mostly sunny and pleasant with just a light breeze mixed in. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph. Monday night will remain mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before gradually becoming mostly cloudy through the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph through the day. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms across the area as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with a stray morning shower or thunderstorm possible. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy and eventually mostly clear later in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Wednesday night is projected to be mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday of next week will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday into next weekend will remain on the more quiet side with plenty of sunshine, a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures. Winds will reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times as temperatures rise and hover in the mid-80s through the weekend. Skies will teeter at times between mostly clear and partly cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by the following mornings.

