Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2

The police chief in Fargo says a gunman who killed one officer and critically wounded two others opened fire for “no known reason at all” as the officers were responding to a vehicle crash
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July...
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July 14, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer died and two others were critically injured in the shooting that also killed the suspect, police said. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on a busy street. Multiple witnesses said a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect. In a statement late Friday, police said a civilian also was seriously wounded. (WDAY-TV via AP)(AP)
By JACK DURA and SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in Fargo, North Dakota, killing one officer and wounding two others, the city’s police chief said Saturday.

Chief Chief David Zibolski said the gunman opened fire Friday afternoon for "no known reason at all" but that he was confident investigators will eventually figure out the motive.

Zibolski said Saturday that officer Jake Wallin, a military veteran, was killed. Two other officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were wounded. A 25-year-old woman was also injured during the shooting, but authorities did not say who shot her. The gunman did not hit any firefighters, Zibolski said, but a firetruck was struck by gunfire.

A fourth officer, Zach Robinson, shot and killed the suspect. The gunman was identified as Mohamad Barakat, a 37-year-old Fargo resident.

This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and against our community,” Zibolski said. “That type of behavior obviously cannot stand.”

He said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI were investigating.

Several people have said they saw a man open fire on officers before other officers shot him.

Chenoa Peterson told The Associated Press that she saw a car crash and police standing around as she was driving with her 22-year-old daughter. Then a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police: “He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting!’”

Peterson’s first instinct was to pull over and try to help, but having her daughter there convinced her to leave. “It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in that,” she said.

One woman said she was driving when she saw the officers fall.

"I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down," Shannon Nichole told KFGO Radio. "My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver's door."

Surveillance video provided by Fargo resident Allison Carlson captured the rapid sounds of gunfire.

Adam Dakak watched investigators for several hours after the shooting. He said police put up caution tape and marked shell casings with flags behind a rear-ended car in the parking lot of a small brick office building. The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service arrived at one point, he said.

“It just really hurt to see that because you don’t expect to see that type of stuff in Fargo,” Dakak told the AP.

By Saturday, flowers had been placed on the street where much of the investigation was focused a day earlier. A roll of bandage wrap also was on the ground.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he was “heartbroken” by the shooting. Burgum, a Republican who is also running for president, said it was a "tragic reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day for our safety and deserve our unwavering gratitude and support.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Hoeven expressed condolences to the family of the slain officer and said he and his wife were praying for those who were injured.

Police initially said little about the shooting, calling it only a “critical incident” for nine hours. Early details emerged from people who said they witnessed the shooting or heard gunshots. Shortly after the shooting, officers converged on a residential area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and evacuated residents while gathering what they said was related evidence.

___

Ballentine reported from Columbia, Missouri. Associated Press writers Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Flowers rest near the scene, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., where one police officer...
Flowers rest near the scene, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).(AP)
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where...
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).(AP)
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where...
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).(AP)

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Meat processor agrees to reform hiring after two teens were found at a Minnesota plant
Plane Crash (gfx)
Pilot killed in floatplane crash on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota