Smoky weekend

By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you noticed the smell of burning wood or plastic today, it’s the wildfire smoke.

Our area is under an Air Quality Alert until noon Sunday due to the Canadian wildfire smoke that has blown in. Air quality has been in the orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) and red (unhealthy for all) categories throughout the day today. The smoke is expected to remain through tomorrow afternoon, clearing out by Monday morning. Air quality will improve by that point, but it is likely there will still be a haze in the sky for a few days after that.

You’ll want to limit your time outdoors this weekend if possible, and keep an eye out for any updates to the Air Quality Alert.

Other than the smoke, we are seeing fairly calm conditions this weekend. Temperatures are comfortable in the 70s and 80s, with relatively low humidity as well. A few showers have popped up mostly to our east this afternoon, but nothing majorly impactful to the majority of us.

Tomorrow, some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly for our Iowa counties. For Iowa, some storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds. The majority of our Minnesota counties should remain dry.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the next several days, before gradually warming back into the mid and upper 80s by next weekend.

Rain chances remain fairly low this week, but we are watching the possibility of rain and/or thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. As always, we will keep you updated.

