Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk says a boat and a jet ski collided Friday afternoon on Lake Cumberland.
By WKYT News Staff, Julia Sandor and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A pair of brothers are dead after a boating accident on Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk says a boat and a Jet Ski collided Friday afternoon on the lake. WKYT reports the collision happened just south of the Woodson Bend Resort boat dock near Bronston.

Strunk says the victims were 18-and 14-year-old brothers from Kenton County. They were both on the Jet Ski.

“My heart breaks. My heart grieves for them, but summertime in our part of the world here, our lives are sometimes filled with grief because of what takes place on the lake,” Strunk said.

Strunk says both victims were wearing life jackets, and he believes alcohol was not a factor in the incident. But the lake itself has its own set of risks.

“The water narrows up south fork to a point that sometimes, it’s not very wide. If you have multiple crafts in that area, it makes the passing lanes somewhat narrower,” Strunk said.

Strunk says from Memorial Day to Labor Day, they can see an excess of 100,000 people in the county. While people come to enjoy the summer activities, he says it’s important to do so safely.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places, I think, in the world, especially in Kentucky. We’re blessed, but at the same time, it’s a very dangerous place,” he said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

