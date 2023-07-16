Your Photos
Three from Albert Lea suffer life threatening injuries in crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT
EAGAN, Minn. (KTTC) – Three people from Albert Lea suffered life threatening injuries in an early morning Saturday crash near Eagan.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a GMC Yukon hauling a boat was traveling south on I-35 just after midnight, approaching Cliff Road. A Toyota Celica entered 1-35 the wrong way from Cliff Road and was traveling north in the southbound lanes.

MPS said immediately after entering I-35, the Toyota crashed head-on with the GMC.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nraughli Vang of South Saint Paul was driving the Celica and died.

Three people in the Yukon are all from Albert Lea and suffered life threatening injuries.

They are 60-year-old Nancy Heideman, 25-year-old Desirae Heideman and 57-year-old Randy Heideman.

All victims were wearing their seatbelts. They were transported to Regions Hospital. MSP said Vang had alcohol in his system.

Waseca Police Dept. implementing body-worn cameras
