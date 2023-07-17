4-H flourishes at Waseca County Fair

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - As the heat of summer rolls on, County Fair season is alive and well across Minnesota.

The Waseca County Fair wrapped up its final day on Sunday, after a long weekend of fair fun.

Crowds gathered as the Waseca County 4-H presented its Parade of Champions, acknowledging the work and accomplishments that were seen all weekend long.

4-H participants say that the summer fair season is the culmination of an activity that is at the forefront of many of their lives.

“It’s the highlight of my summer honestly,” said 4-H participant Joe Feldkamp. “Just being at the fair all the time -- it’s really cool … 4-H means so much to me; and not just here, but at the State Fair and 4-H just in general. They have opportunities for 4-H activities throughout the year.”

4-H clubs have been staples of rural communities for over 100 years, and for many, their connection with the activity is a family affair.

“I grew up in 4-H, so I was in 4-H for 10-plus years as a kid and my kids have joined 4-H” said 4-H volunteer Angela Gehrke. “And we are on year number five or six, and last year I became an adult volunteer.”

For those in 4-H, the clubs provide an opportunity to express passions from livestock to photography, and the chance to get out of their comfort zones and support the community.

“I love 4-H because it is community service-driven,” said Gehrke “It is learning-driven, so we as a family can go out into the community, do community events, do community service projects, all the while helping people around us and learning more, we are doing projects that are out of our comfort zone.”

Those who do well in the county fair shows will have another chance to showcase their work at the State Fair in August.

