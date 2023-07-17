Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

4-H flourishes at Waseca County Fair

Crowds gathered as the Waseca County 4-H presented its Parade of Champions, acknowledging the work and accomplishments that were seen all weekend long.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - As the heat of summer rolls on, County Fair season is alive and well across Minnesota.

The Waseca County Fair wrapped up its final day on Sunday, after a long weekend of fair fun.

Crowds gathered as the Waseca County 4-H presented its Parade of Champions, acknowledging the work and accomplishments that were seen all weekend long.

4-H participants say that the summer fair season is the culmination of an activity that is at the forefront of many of their lives.

“It’s the highlight of my summer honestly,” said 4-H participant Joe Feldkamp. “Just being at the fair all the time -- it’s really cool … 4-H means so much to me; and not just here, but at the State Fair and 4-H just in general. They have opportunities for 4-H activities throughout the year.”

4-H clubs have been staples of rural communities for over 100 years, and for many, their connection with the activity is a family affair.

“I grew up in 4-H, so I was in 4-H for 10-plus years as a kid and my kids have joined 4-H” said 4-H volunteer Angela Gehrke. “And we are on year number five or six, and last year I became an adult volunteer.”

For those in 4-H, the clubs provide an opportunity to express passions from livestock to photography, and the chance to get out of their comfort zones and support the community.

“I love 4-H because it is community service-driven,” said Gehrke “It is learning-driven, so we as a family can go out into the community, do community events, do community service projects, all the while helping people around us and learning more, we are doing projects that are out of our comfort zone.”

Those who do well in the county fair shows will have another chance to showcase their work at the State Fair in August.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

FILE - The DNR is hosting a naturalist program for bird lovers excited about exploring the...
DNR hosts naturalist bird program for aspiring explorers
Audiences will soon be alive with “The Sound of Music," as The Fairmont Opera House and...
Fairmont Opera House announces upcoming presentation of ‘The Sound of Music’
The Mall is currently hosting a Barbie pop-up closet to give fans an up-close look at the...
Mall of America hosts Barbie pop-up closet walk-through experience
According to city officials, the Waseca Police Dept. will start wearing body-worn cameras next...
Waseca Police Dept. implementing body-worn cameras