Air quality improves this week

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
While we’re still seeing some lingering haze in the air from the Canadian wildfire smoke, we are also seeing major improvements in air quality.

Tonight, the residual smoke will continue clearing out from North to South. Minnesota’s Air Quality Alert has expired. Iowa still has one in place until noon Monday. Other than residual smoke, we are expecting mostly clear conditions this evening with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow, another clear and calm day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. We will be gradually warming throughout this week, reaching the mid 80s by next weekend, and possibly the 90s beyond that.

As for rain, we are seeing a pretty dry week ahead. There is a chance for some scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms Tuesday and into Wednesday, but as of now we are not expecting it to be widespread or majorly impactful to the growing drought conditions.

