BECLS summer Learning Program to host a writers workshop for memoirs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For anyone who has ever thought to themselves, “Ya know? I should write my life story!” Well, the Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) has it covered.

BECLS will offer a summer presentation called “Telling True Stories,” It’s a free writers workshop for adults led by local author and memoirist Rachael Hanel.

Hanel is the author of We’ll Be the Last Ones to Let You Down: Memoir of a Gravedigger’s Daughter and Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path from Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army.

She also teaches creative nonfiction and journalism at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Those hoping to write down memories for family members and/or friends, or publish a book-length memoir, are invited to take part in writing exercises designed to ignite those special sparks of memory and tell their histories!

This event will take place from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sat., July 22, at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato.

As space is limited, folks that are interested can call 507-304-4022 to register.

