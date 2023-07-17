Your Photos
Cook County Sheriff performing music around the Northland

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen performing at Ursa Minor Brewing
Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen performing at Ursa Minor Brewing(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Making a full-time living as a musician is a dream for many people, and a reality for just a few.

Many musicians have traditional careers to supplement their performing work.

But one musician performing Ursa Minor Brewing Sunday in Duluth balances his singing gigs with an unusually powerful job.

Wearing a T-shirt, sunglasses, and a backward baseball cap Pat Eliasen may look like many singers we see performing at bars and restaurants.

However, when he’s not strumming his guitar, his uniform is a little different.

It’s often an actual uniform, he’s the Sheriff of Cook County.

Eliasen has been performing for around 40 years.

He said playing music helps him decompress from a sometimes stressful career.

“After a tough day you can just sit down with your guitar, down in the basement, you’re by yourself and you can just play,” said Sheriff Eliasen. “It’s a great way just to take a mental break from everything else that’s going on.”

Eliasen will be performing at various venues across the region throughout the summer.

In addition to his solo gigs, he plays with a band up in Grand Marais called Mysterious Ways.

