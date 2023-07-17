Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Delicious fruits in season with Alternative Roots Farm

It’s that time of the year where some of the most delicious crops are growing.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of the year where some of the most delicious crops are growing. For instance, it’s raspberry and apricot season! While most people may not associate apricots with Minnesota, Brooke is in with the Alternative Roots Farm to talk about why apricots are such a gem and to explain more about different crops growing seasons, along with sharing what their farm has to offer the public.

Alternative Roots Farm is located at 11197 130th St in Madelia.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

Caroline Currans, who works at Sleepy Eye Coffee Co., took it upon herself to whip up a dreamy...
Sleepy Eye Coffee Co. barista creates Barbie inspired drink
Pet Expo experts are in with some ideas to give your pets all the nutrients they need.
Nutrition tips for our furry friends
FILE -- Everyone’s favorite video game plumber will be back on the big screen and on the run...
MSU Mankato to present free outdoor screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
For anyone who has ever thought to themselves, “Ya know? I should write my life story!” Well,...
BECLS summer Learning Program to host a writers workshop for memoirs