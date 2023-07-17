DNR hosts naturalist bird program for aspiring explorers

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting naturalist programs for those exploring the great outdoors.

The naturalist program focused on ornithology which is the scientific study of birds.

“The inspiration is, I think [is that] a lot of people love birding,” said DNR Naturalist Kelsey Moe. “We use it as a casual, like, recreation activity, but I don’t think a lot of us understand not only the history of like, what is Ornithology, but also like actually having a teacher letting you know, like, these are the tips to identify birds.”

A naturalist must educate and interact with others about nature.

“I think my favorite part about being a naturalist is I get to see the inspiration and passion and other people when I interact with them and the things that I’m able to show them,” said Moe. “It really gives them a good connection to nature that I’m really passionate about.”

The DNR hosts naturalist events that are based on what the community wants to see.

“I am having a couple of hikes that I’m excited about,” said Moe. “I have the nature explorer’s hike. So, I have all of these gears and kits made for kids where we get to go and explore with magnifying glasses and looking at bugs and plants and flowers.”

With the recent poor air quality in the area, Moe said that birds aren’t too affected by the smoke.

“They’re really able to adapt and modify their behaviors and where they are,” said Moe. “Again, they’re great flyers so they can move a lot better to respond to the smoke.”

