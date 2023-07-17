Your Photos
Former MCW star paving way in MLB

Brandon Williamson made his debut for the Cincinnati Reds back in May.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Former Martin County West standout Brandon Williamson made his Major League Baseball debut for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies in May.

Williamson’s road to the show began after being a second round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2019.

The left-handed pitcher visited KEYC over the All-Star break to discuss his first MLB season while the Reds make push for the NL Central title in the second half.

