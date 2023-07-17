Improving air quality, t-storms return Tuesday night

Air quality will continue to improve through the start of this week ahead of showers and thunderstorms returning to the area late Tuesday night.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a few passing clouds here and there through the afternoon hours. Air quality is projected to be much better compared to the past weekend with just a moderate air quality index. This only affects those who may be extra sensitive to things like wildfire smoke. These individuals may want to take some precautions such as limiting time outside if need be, otherwise, everyone can go about their day being outside as normal. You may just notice some hazy skies lingering above out heads despite the sunshine expected. Temperatures will be fantastic with highs in the mid-70s through the afternoon hours with a light breeze reaching up to 15 mph at times. Tonight will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight, but remain quiet as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low-80s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 10 mph. Tuesday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with late night showers and thunderstorms moving into the area from the west as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Wednesday morning before fizzling out leaving behind mostly sunny skies for the day. Despite the sunshine expected in the area, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny but breezy as winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be rather pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Friday night will continue with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will continue with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday; however, despite the sunshine, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday afternoon. Temperatures through the weekend will slowly heat up into the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with winds reaching up to 15 mph both days. Saturday and Sunday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy at times as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by the following morning.

Early next week will continue to heat up with highs rising into the upper-80s and potentially the low-90s across the area. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday with little to no rain expected in the forecast as of right now. Winds will continue to be slightly breeze up to 15 mph through the start of the week with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight conditions will continue to teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by the following mornings.

