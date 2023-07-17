Your Photos
Mall of America hosts Barbie pop-up closet walk-through experience

The Mall is currently hosting a Barbie pop-up closet to give fans an up-close look at the stylish looks worn onset by the stars of the film.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mall of America has gone pink for Barbie!

The free immersive experience opened on Saturday and goes on until this Wednesday on Level One, North.

There will be photo ops inside and outside of the pop-up space that will make some guests think they’ve actually transported into the Barbie World!

Along with the pop-up closet, stores all over the mall will also be selling Barbie-style merch from beauty products to ice cream.

