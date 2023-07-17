Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maximum sentence for attack of MSOP employee

Must serve over 12 years before parole eligibility
Nicolas Aron-Jones
Nicolas Aron-Jones(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The client who pleaded guilty to attacking an Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) employee has been sentenced.

Client is the term for people detained at the MSOP.

Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, 29, received the maximum sentence of over 18 years in prison, which he requested himself.

He must serve over 12 years before he is eligible to be released on parole.

In addition, the MSOP employee that was attacked will receive restitution for 90 days.

It is not stated how much he will be receiving.

Aron-Jones will be transported to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud to serve his time.

On May, 22 he pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted intentional murder for the attack.

According to court documents, Aron-Jones swung a pillowcase with a fan motor in it at the 53-year-old security counselor as he was completing rounds on May 1.

He was struck in the back of the head, fell to the ground, and was unable to defend himself.

Aron-Jones then allegedly continued swinging the object at the counselor, hitting him eight more times. He also kicked him and stomped on his head.

After retreating to his room he continued yelling through the door. He allegedly said he wanted to kill the security counselor.

Court documents said his injuries included a laceration to the right eye area and a traumatic subarachnoid hematoma.

Aron-Jones was committed to MSOP as a sexually dangerous person in 2015, according to court documents.

He also has four previous convictions related to assaults on MSOP staff or threatening to kill staff while he’s been committed at the Moose Lake facility.

The Minnesota Sex Offender Program serves people who are court-ordered to receive sex offender treatment.

People are sent there if they are determined to be a “sexual psychopathic personality,” a “sexually dangerous person,” or both.

An OSHA investigation has been opened at MSOP.

It is not stated what exactly is being investigated, but it is in regard to an incident that occurred on the same day as the Aron-Jones attack.

The short description of the reason for the investigation is “Employee was struck by a client.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering anyone with a 2023 state...
DNR partners with MN Twins; offers special ticket package
FILE - MN Gov. Tim Walz will be spending a day in the life with professionals across...
Gov. Walz kicks off statewide workforce tour
People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota...
No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1
ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
One dead in car crash near Ely
DNR partners with MN Twins; offers special ticket package