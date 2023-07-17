Your Photos
MoonDogs’ Muttnik receives sports physical at Mayo Clinic

Sports screenings will be offered for 2023-24 school year
The Mayo Clinic Health System will offer sports screenings across southern Minnesota for the 2023-2024 school year; costing 20 dollars.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Loyal member of the MoonDogs, Muttnik, received a sports physical at the Mayo Clinic today ensuring he’s up to snuff for the rest of the season.

The Mayo Clinic Health System will offer sports screenings across southern Minnesota for the 2023-2024 school year; costing 20 dollars. Student athletes should wear gym shorts and t shirt, bring school identification, have a completed m-s-h-s-l form, and a parent or guardian accompany them if under 18.

“We look for things like heart conditions and lung conditions that could affect participation in sports. We look at the musculoskeletal system as well for range of motion strength, areas of pain that can kind of creep up on us as we’re participating and and cause further issues,” said Co-Director of Sports Medicine, Wade Johnson.

Sport screenings will be held in Mankato, New Prague, St. James and Waseca; you can schedule an appointment through the patient portal or the mayo clinic app.

