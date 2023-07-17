MSU Mankato to present free outdoor screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Everyone’s favorite video game plumber will be back on the run at Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato!

Student Activities at MSU Mankato, with help from the University’s Centennial Student Union, will host a screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is rated PG (Parental Guidance is suggested).

Mankato area folks are invited to bring their friends and families, blankets and lawn chairs to the free summer outdoor film on Thurs., July 27, at 9 p.m. at MSU Mankato’s outdoor amphitheater.

The film will be projected onto an outdoor movie screen in the Amphitheatre, found between the Centennial Student Union and Memorial Library (In case of inclement weather, the film will be shown in Ostrander Auditorium, which is in Centennial Student Union).

Theater popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase.

Free parking is available in Gold Lot 11.

