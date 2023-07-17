Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU Mankato to present free outdoor screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

FILE -- Everyone’s favorite video game plumber will be back on the big screen and on the run...
FILE -- Everyone’s favorite video game plumber will be back on the big screen and on the run again, at MSU Mankato, as it hosts an outdoor screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie."(MSU Mankato (Facebook Page))
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Everyone’s favorite video game plumber will be back on the run at Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato!

Student Activities at MSU Mankato, with help from the University’s Centennial Student Union, will host a screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is rated PG (Parental Guidance is suggested).

Mankato area folks are invited to bring their friends and families, blankets and lawn chairs to the free summer outdoor film on Thurs., July 27, at 9 p.m. at MSU Mankato’s outdoor amphitheater.

The film will be projected onto an outdoor movie screen in the Amphitheatre, found between the Centennial Student Union and Memorial Library (In case of inclement weather, the film will be shown in Ostrander Auditorium, which is in Centennial Student Union).

Theater popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase.

Free parking is available in Gold Lot 11.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday
For anyone who has ever thought to themselves, “Ya know? I should write my life story!” Well,...
BECLS summer Learning Program to host a writers workshop for memoirs
FILE - Crowds gathered as the Waseca County 4-H presented its Parade of Champions,...
4-H flourishes at Waseca County Fair
FILE - The DNR is hosting a naturalist program for bird lovers excited about exploring the...
DNR hosts naturalist bird program for aspiring explorers