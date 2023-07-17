OSHA investigating MSOP in Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota OSHA is investigating the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) Facility in Moose Lake.

People are ordered to stay at MSOP because they have been found to have a “sexually psychopathic personality,” or be a “sexually dangerous person,” or both, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The OSHA investigation was triggered after an “employee was struck by a client” and the guard received serious injuries, according to OSHA.

Those that are ordered to stay at the facility are referred to as “clients”.

OSHA has not commented on open investigations, but the investigation began after an incident occurred on May 1.

That is the same day client Nicholas Aron-Jones attacked a guard.

Aron-Jones was sentenced Monday to over 18 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge on May 22.

