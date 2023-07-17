Your Photos
Sleepy Eye Coffee Co. barista creates Barbie inspired drink

Caroline Currans, who works at Sleepy Eye Coffee Co., took it upon herself to whip up a dreamy drink for all Barbie fans to enjoy.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Barbie movie just days away from hitting theatres, everyone is going pink for Barbie, even a coffee shop in Sleepy Eye! Caroline Currans, who works at Sleepy Eye Coffee Co., took it upon herself to whip up a dreamy drink for all Barbie fans to enjoy.

Sleepy Eye Coffee Co. is located at 121 Main Street West in Sleepy Eye.

