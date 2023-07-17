Your Photos
Sweet corn harvest begins after drought delay

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With consistent rain nowhere in sight, drought conditions persist throughout Minnesota.

That hasn’t discouraged local farmers, however, as summer crops such as beets and sweet corn have begun harvest only a couple of weeks behind schedule.

Farmers say that consumers are ready for summer crops to hit the shelves.

“The popular ones right now are beets for pickling, those are doing extremely well, there is no shortage of beets. Cucumbers are another story, they really need that rain,” said Terri Anderson.

This is the second straight year of significant drought, and farmers have been forced to adapt to consistently dry conditions.

Farmers say that despite being behind schedule, the crops themselves look good, as many crops like corn and flowers have managed to insulate themselves from dry conditions.

The drought has proven difficult for many, and farmers say that good quality crops help them look on the bright side of the difficult growing season.

“It doesn’t do any good to whine and complain, it’s not going to change anything, so you know it makes me feel better and everybody else if I try to be positive and look on the bright side. And in general we really are doing alright. You know things are delayed but not gone,” said Anderson

