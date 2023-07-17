Your Photos
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Mankato to discuss law benefitting Veterans

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The PACT Act, which passed just last year, expands health care and benefits for Veterans and their survivors exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

“If you are a veteran who served in Vietnam, You were exposed to Agent Orange, and today you have high blood pressure. Please come see us at VA. And let’s file a claim to get you enhanced benefits or enhanced care if you are a veteran who served in Central command. In those thirty years of war from 1991 in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. To 2021 in Iraq and Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen. Please file a claim,” said U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough.

Senator Klobuchar and Secretary McDonough visited VA clinics across the state to remind vets to apply for the benefits. Their first stop being Mankato, where they talked to veterans and staff members.

“We’re proud of the care that we offer in the Twin Cities. But the point is, it’s not one-size-fits-all, and the fact that we have this successful clinic here in Mankato is a tribute to the fact that we know so many of our veterans come from Greater Minnesota they. Don’t always come from Big City,” said Senator Klobuchar.

The new law requires VA to supply a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care, which can help improve research, staff education, and treatment.

“When they were soldiers, when they signed up to serve, there wasn’t a waiting line, and when they come back to our country, and they need health care, Or a job or education. There shouldn’t be a waiting line. They should get the best care possible,” said Senator Klobuchar.

The V-A says that there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.

But if veterans file their PACT Act claim by August 9, they may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

