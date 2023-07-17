A warm, mostly dry week ahead

We’re looking forward to a warm, dry week. Unfortunately, as drought continues to expand across much of our region, we are only expecting one shot at rain over the next week or more, and that will come with scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the 80s throughout most of the week but will climb a bit toward the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Today is the coolest day of the upcoming week. The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure sitting over southern Minnesota will move east tomorrow into Wednesday. As it moves into Wisconsin, our wind will shift to the south, bringing warmer air into our region. Highs will climb a little each day, warming into the low to mid 80s by Wednesday.

By midweek, a relatively weak cold front will move across Minnesota and northern Iowa, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night. As of now, I’m not expecting severe weather, but there will be lightning and locally heavy rain with any storms that develop. Behind the front, temperatures will dip slightly on Thursday but will warm quickly for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Regarding the drought situation: While southern Minnesota is still in fairly good shape compared to the rest of the state, this week’s lack of rain will cause drought conditions to expand across much of our region. We’re watching forecast model rain trends closely and will have updates along the way.

