Waseca Police Dept. implementing body-worn cameras

The city of Waseca wants its residents to provide input on body-worn cameras for police.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca wants its residents to provide input on body-worn cameras for police.

According to city officials, officers with the Waseca Police Department will start wearing body-worn cameras next month. but before that happens a written policy must be drawn up.

The city will accept comments about the proposed policy from residents via email, mail or phone call through Friday.

Comments about the policy may also be provided at the Waseca City Council meeting tomorrow.

Residents can read the draft policy by visiting the City of Waseca website.

