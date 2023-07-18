Your Photos
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond

Wade Gordon Jr.
Wade Gordon Jr.(family of Wade Gordon Jr.)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found by Byron City Hall on Monday afternoon as missing Rochester man Wade Gordon, Jr.

Gordon Jr., 39, was last seen leaving his job in Byron at Ornua Ingredients on July 7 around 2 a.m.

He was reported missing on July 8 by the mother of his children. She said it was unlike him to go off the radar and their family was concerned for his safety.

His vehicle was located at Ornua Ingredients with no personal belongings inside.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Officer was given a tip by a concerned citizen stating they heard a noise in the pond a couple of days ago and suggested someone should check it out. Authorities are not giving information about what the noise was at this time.

This tip led investigators to search the pond and find Gordon Jr.

Investigators are not sure if foul play was involved.

There is no threat to the public.

