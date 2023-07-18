Your Photos
BEC holds meeting to discuss proposed Rapidan Township gravel pit

On Tuesday morning, the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners met to discuss a proposed...
On Tuesday morning, the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners met to discuss a proposed gravel pit in Rapidan Township.(Blue Earth County)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday morning, the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners met to discuss a proposed gravel pit in Rapidan Township.

The board motioned to order an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW).

The petition for the EAW included a list of potential environmental effects such as water contamination, dust, noise pollution, wildlife contamination, and truck traffic.

Dozens of Rapidan residents that opposed the gravel pit attended the meeting.

“We really need to find a different place to get gravel in my opinion,” said Rapidan homeowner Mark Lachmiller. “Because we don’t want his quiet little neighborhood town destroyed.”

The property is owned by Paradise Valley Trust and the applicant is W. Lorentz Construction.

Blue Earth County says the timetable for research could take months.

